polars median for lazyframe

Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation

This command requires a plugin The polars median command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars median {flags}

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Median aggregation for a group-by

> [[ a b ]; [ one 2 ] [ one 4 ] [ two 1 ]] | polars into-df | polars group-by a | polars agg ( polars col b | polars median ) | polars collect | polars sort-by a ╭───┬─────┬──────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼─────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ one │ 3.00 │ │ 1 │ two │ 1.00 │ ╰───┴─────┴──────╯

Median value from columns in a dataframe