polars median for lazyframe
Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation
This command requires a plugin
The
polars median command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars median {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Median aggregation for a group-by
> [[a b]; [one 2] [one 4] [two 1]]
| polars into-df
| polars group-by a
| polars agg (polars col b | polars median)
| polars collect
| polars sort-by a
╭───┬─────┬──────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼─────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ one │ 3.00 │
│ 1 │ two │ 1.00 │
╰───┴─────┴──────╯
Median value from columns in a dataframe
> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars median | polars collect
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 4.00 │ 2.00 │
╰───┴──────┴──────╯