polars median for lazyframe

Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation

This command requires a plugin

The polars median command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars median {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Median aggregation for a group-by

> [[a b]; [one 2] [one 4] [two 1]]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars group-by a
                    | polars agg (polars col b | polars median)
                    | polars collect
                    | polars sort-by a
╭───┬─────┬──────╮
 # │  a  │  b   │
├───┼─────┼──────┤
 0 one 3.00
 1 two 1.00
╰───┴─────┴──────╯

Median value from columns in a dataframe

> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars median | polars collect
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │  a   │  b   │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 4.00 2.00
╰───┴──────┴──────╯