polars min for dataframe
Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars min command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars min {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Min value from columns in a dataframe
> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 4] [4 1]] | polars into-df | polars min
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 1 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Min aggregation for a group-by
> [[a b]; [one 2] [one 4] [two 1]]
| polars into-df
| polars group-by a
| polars agg (polars col b | polars min)
| polars collect
| polars sort-by a
╭───┬─────┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼─────┼───┤
│ 0 │ one │ 2 │
│ 1 │ two │ 1 │
╰───┴─────┴───╯