polars min for dataframe

Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.

This command requires a plugin The polars min command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars min {flags}

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Min value from columns in a dataframe

> [[ a b ]; [ 6 2 ] [ 1 4 ] [ 4 1 ]] | polars into-df | polars min ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 1 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Min aggregation for a group-by