polars n-unique for dataframe
Counts unique values.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars n-unique command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars n-unique {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Counts unique values
> [1 1 2 2 3 3 4] | polars into-df | polars n-unique
╭───┬──────────────╮
│ # │ count_unique │
├───┼──────────────┤
│ 0 │ 4 │
╰───┴──────────────╯
Creates a is n-unique expression from a column
> polars col a | polars n-unique