polars not for dataframe

Inverts boolean mask.

This command requires a plugin

The polars not command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars not {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Inverts boolean mask

> [true false true] | polars into-df | polars not
╭───┬───────╮
 # │   0   │
├───┼───────┤
 0 false
 1 true
 2 false
╰───┴───────╯