polars not for dataframe
Inverts boolean mask.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars not command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars not {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Inverts boolean mask
> [true false true] | polars into-df | polars not
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ false │
│ 1 │ true │
│ 2 │ false │
╰───┴───────╯