polars open for dataframe
Opens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars open command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars open {flags} (file)
Flags
--eager: Open dataframe as an eager dataframe
--type, -t {string}: File type: csv, tsv, json, parquet, arrow, avro. If omitted, derive from file extension
--delimiter, -d {string}: file delimiter character. CSV file
--no-header: Indicates if file doesn't have header. CSV file
--infer-schema {number}: Number of rows to infer the schema of the file. CSV file
--skip-rows {number}: Number of rows to skip from file. CSV file
--columns {list<string>}: Columns to be selected from csv file. CSV and Parquet file
--schema, -s {any}: Polars Schema in format [{name: str}]. CSV, JSON, and JSONL files
--hive-enabled: Enable hive support. Parquet and Arrow files
--hive-start-idx {number}: Start index of hive partitioning. Parquet and Arrow files
--hive-schema {any}: Hive schema in format [{name: str}]. Parquet and Arrow files
--hive-try-parse-dates: Try to parse dates in hive partitioning. Parquet and Arrow files
--truncate-ragged-lines: Truncate lines that are longer than the schema. CSV file
Parameters
file: file path or cloud url to load values from
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|dataframe
Examples
Takes a file name and creates a dataframe
> polars open test.csv