polars otherwise for expression

Completes a when expression.

This command requires a plugin The polars otherwise command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars otherwise {flags} (otherwise expression)

otherwise expression : expression to apply when no when predicate matches

input output any expression

Create a when conditions

> polars when (( polars col a ) > 2 ) 4 | polars otherwise 5

Create a when conditions

> polars when (( polars col a ) > 2 ) 4 | polars when (( polars col a ) < 0 ) 6 | polars otherwise 0

Create a new column for the dataframe