polars over for lazyframe

Compute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.

This command requires a plugin

The polars over command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars over {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: Expression(s) that define the partition window

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Compute expression over an aggregation window

> [[a b]; [x 2] [x 4] [y 6] [y 4]]
        | polars into-lazy
        | polars select a (polars col b | polars cumulative sum | polars over a | polars as cum_b)
        | polars collect
╭───┬───┬───────╮
 # │ a │ cum_b │
├───┼───┼───────┤
 0 x     2
 1 x     6
 2 y     6
 3 y    10
╰───┴───┴───────╯

Compute expression over an aggregation window where partitions are defined by expressions

> [[a b]; [x 2] [X 4] [Y 6] [y 4]]
        | polars into-lazy
        | polars select a (polars col b | polars cumulative sum | polars over (polars col a | polars lowercase) | polars as cum_b)
        | polars collect
╭───┬───┬───────╮
 # │ a │ cum_b │
├───┼───┼───────┤
 0 x     2
 1 X     6
 2 Y     6
 3 y    10
╰───┴───┴───────╯