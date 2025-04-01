polars pivot for dataframe
Pivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars pivot command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars pivot {flags}
Flags
--on, -o {list<string>}: column names for pivoting
--index, -i {list<string>}: column names for indexes
--values, -v {list<string>}: column names used as value columns
--aggregate, -a {string}: Aggregation to apply when pivoting. The following are supported: first, sum, min, max, mean, median, count, last
--separator, -p {string}: Delimiter in generated column names in case of multiple
valuescolumns (default '_')
--sort, -s: Sort columns
--streamable, -t: Whether or not to use the polars streaming engine. Only valid for lazy dataframes
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Perform a pivot in order to show individuals test score by subject
> [[name subject date test_1 test_2]; [Cady maths 2025-04-01 98 100] [Cady physics 2025-04-01 99 100] [Karen maths 2025-04-02 61 60] [Karen physics 2025-04-02 58 60]] | polars into-df | polars pivot --on [subject] --index [name date] --values [test_1]
╭───┬───────┬──────────────┬───────┬─────────╮
│ # │ name │ date │ maths │ physics │
├───┼───────┼──────────────┼───────┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ Cady │ 5 months ago │ 98 │ 99 │
│ 1 │ Karen │ 5 months ago │ 61 │ 58 │
╰───┴───────┴──────────────┴───────┴─────────╯
Perform a pivot with multiple
values columns with a separator
> [[name subject date test_1 test_2 grade_1 grade_2]; [Cady maths 2025-04-01 98 100 A A] [Cady physics 2025-04-01 99 100 A A] [Karen maths 2025-04-02 61 60 D D] [Karen physics 2025-04-02 58 60 D D]] | polars into-df | polars pivot --on [subject] --index [name] --values [test_1 grade_1] --separator /
╭───┬───────┬──────────────┬────────────────┬───────────────┬─────────────────╮
│ # │ name │ test_1/maths │ test_1/physics │ grade_1/maths │ grade_1/physics │
├───┼───────┼──────────────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────────────┤
│ 0 │ Cady │ 98 │ 99 │ A │ A │
│ 1 │ Karen │ 61 │ 58 │ D │ D │
╰───┴───────┴──────────────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────╯