polars profile for dataframe

Profile a lazy dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars profile command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars profile {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Profile a lazy dataframe

> [[a b]; [1 2] [1 4] [2 6] [2 4]]
    | polars into-lazy
    | polars group-by a
    | polars agg [
        (polars col b | polars min | polars as "b_min")
        (polars col b | polars max | polars as "b_max")
        (polars col b | polars sum | polars as "b_sum")
     ]
    | polars profile

Notes

This will run the query and return a record containing the materialized DataFrame and a DataFrame that contains profiling information of each node that is executed.

The units of the timings are microseconds.