polars profile for dataframe
Profile a lazy dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars profile command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars profile {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Profile a lazy dataframe
> [[a b]; [1 2] [1 4] [2 6] [2 4]]
| polars into-lazy
| polars group-by a
| polars agg [
(polars col b | polars min | polars as "b_min")
(polars col b | polars max | polars as "b_max")
(polars col b | polars sum | polars as "b_sum")
]
| polars profile
Notes
This will run the query and return a record containing the materialized DataFrame and a DataFrame that contains profiling information of each node that is executed.
The units of the timings are microseconds.