polars profile for dataframe

Profile a lazy dataframe.

This command requires a plugin The polars profile command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars profile {flags}

input output dataframe dataframe

Profile a lazy dataframe

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 1 4 ] [ 2 6 ] [ 2 4 ]] | polars into-lazy | polars group-by a | polars agg [ ( polars col b | polars min | polars as "b_min" ) ( polars col b | polars max | polars as "b_max" ) ( polars col b | polars sum | polars as "b_sum" ) ] | polars profile

This will run the query and return a record containing the materialized DataFrame and a DataFrame that contains profiling information of each node that is executed.

The units of the timings are microseconds.