polars quantile for lazyframe

Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.

This command requires a plugin

The polars quantile command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars quantile {flags} (quantile)

Parameters

  • quantile: quantile value for quantile operation

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

quantile value from columns in a dataframe

> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 4] [4 1]] | polars into-df | polars quantile 0.5
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │  a   │  b   │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 4.00 2.00
╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Quantile aggregation for a group-by

> [[a b]; [one 2] [one 4] [two 1]]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars group-by a
                    | polars agg (polars col b | polars quantile 0.5)
                    | polars collect
                    | polars sort-by a
╭───┬─────┬──────╮
 # │  a  │  b   │
├───┼─────┼──────┤
 0 one 4.00
 1 two 1.00
╰───┴─────┴──────╯