polars quantile for lazyframe

Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.

This command requires a plugin The polars quantile command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars quantile {flags} (quantile)

quantile : quantile value for quantile operation

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

quantile value from columns in a dataframe

> [[ a b ]; [ 6 2 ] [ 1 4 ] [ 4 1 ]] | polars into-df | polars quantile 0.5 ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 4.00 │ 2.00 │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Quantile aggregation for a group-by