polars query for dataframe

Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.

This command requires a plugin

The polars query command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars query {flags} (sql)

Parameters

  • sql: sql query

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Query dataframe using SQL

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars query 'select a from df'
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 3
╰───┴───╯