polars rename for [dataframe or lazyframe](/commands/categories/dataframe or lazyframe.md)

Rename a dataframe column.

This command requires a plugin

The polars rename command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars rename {flags} (columns) (new names)

Parameters

  • columns: Column(s) to be renamed. A string or list of strings
  • new names: New names for the selected column(s). A string or list of strings

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Renames a series

> [5 6 7 8] | polars into-df | polars rename '0' new_name
╭───┬──────────╮
 # │ new_name │
├───┼──────────┤
 0        5
 1        6
 2        7
 3        8
╰───┴──────────╯

Renames a dataframe column

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars rename a a_new
╭───┬───────┬───╮
 # │ a_new │ b │
├───┼───────┼───┤
 0     1 2
 1     3 4
╰───┴───────┴───╯

Renames two dataframe columns

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars rename [a b] [a_new b_new]
╭───┬───────┬───────╮
 # │ a_new │ b_new │
├───┼───────┼───────┤
 0     1     2
 1     3     4
╰───┴───────┴───────╯