polars rename for [dataframe or lazyframe](/commands/categories/dataframe or lazyframe.md)
Rename a dataframe column.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars rename command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars rename {flags} (columns) (new names)
Parameters
columns: Column(s) to be renamed. A string or list of strings
new names: New names for the selected column(s). A string or list of strings
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Renames a series
> [5 6 7 8] | polars into-df | polars rename '0' new_name
╭───┬──────────╮
│ # │ new_name │
├───┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 5 │
│ 1 │ 6 │
│ 2 │ 7 │
│ 3 │ 8 │
╰───┴──────────╯
Renames a dataframe column
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars rename a a_new
╭───┬───────┬───╮
│ # │ a_new │ b │
├───┼───────┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───────┴───╯
Renames two dataframe columns
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars rename [a b] [a_new b_new]
╭───┬───────┬───────╮
│ # │ a_new │ b_new │
├───┼───────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───────┴───────╯