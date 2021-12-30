polars replace-time-zone for dataframe

Replace the timezone information in a datetime column.

This command requires a plugin

The polars replace-time-zone command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars replace-time-zone {flags} (time_zone)

Flags

  • --ambiguous, -a {oneof<string, nothing>}: Determine how to deal with ambiguous datetimes: raise (default): raise error earliest: use the earliest datetime latest: use the latest datetime null: set to null
  • --nonexistent, -n {oneof<string, nothing>}: Determine how to deal with non-existent datetimes: raise (default) or null.

Parameters

  • time_zone: Timezone for the Datetime Series. Pass null to unset time zone.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Apply timezone to a naive datetime

> ["2021-12-30 00:00:00" "2021-12-31 00:00:00"] | polars into-df
                    | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" --naive
                    | polars select (polars col datetime | polars replace-time-zone "America/New_York")
╭───┬─────────────╮
 # │  datetime   │
├───┼─────────────┤
 0 3 years ago
 1 3 years ago
╰───┴─────────────╯

Apply timezone with ambiguous datetime

> ["2025-11-02 00:00:00", "2025-11-02 01:00:00", "2025-11-02 02:00:00", "2025-11-02 03:00:00"]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" --naive
                    | polars select (polars col datetime | polars replace-time-zone "America/New_York" --ambiguous null)
╭───┬─────────────╮
 # │  datetime   │
├───┼─────────────┤
 0 in 2 months
 1
 2 in 2 months
 3 in 2 months
╰───┴─────────────╯

Apply timezone with nonexistent datetime

> ["2025-03-09 01:00:00", "2025-03-09 02:00:00", "2025-03-09 03:00:00", "2025-03-09 04:00:00"]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" --naive
                    | polars select (polars col datetime | polars replace-time-zone "America/New_York" --nonexistent null)
╭───┬──────────────╮
 # │   datetime   │
├───┼──────────────┤
 0 5 months ago
 1
 2 5 months ago
 3 5 months ago
╰───┴──────────────╯