polars replace for expression

Create an expression that replaces old values with new values

This command requires a plugin The polars replace command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars replace {flags} (old) (new)

--strict, -s : Require that all values must be replaced or throw an error (ignored if old or new are expressions).

: Require that all values must be replaced or throw an error (ignored if or are expressions). --default, -d {any} : Set values that were not replaced to this value. If no default is specified, (default), an error is raised if any values were not replaced. Accepts expression input. Non-expression inputs are parsed as literals.

: Set values that were not replaced to this value. If no default is specified, (default), an error is raised if any values were not replaced. Accepts expression input. Non-expression inputs are parsed as literals. --return-dtype, -t {string} : Data type of the resulting expression. If set to null (default), the data type is determined automatically based on the other inputs.

old : Values to be replaced

: Values to be replaced new : Values to replace by

input output expression expression

Replace column with different values of same type

> [[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 2 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col a | polars replace [ 1 2 ] [ 10 20 ]) | polars collect ╭───┬────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼────┤ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ 1 │ 10 │ │ 2 │ 20 │ │ 3 │ 20 │ ╰───┴────╯

Replace column with different values of another type

> [[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 2 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col a | polars replace [ 1 2 ] [ a b ] -- strict ) | polars collect ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ a │ │ 1 │ a │ │ 2 │ b │ │ 3 │ b │ ╰───┴───╯

Replace column with different values based on expressions (cannot be used with strict)

> [[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 2 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col a | polars replace [( polars col a | polars max )] [( polars col a | polars max | $in + 5 )]) | polars collect ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 1 │ │ 2 │ 7 │ │ 3 │ 7 │ ╰───┴───╯

Replace column with different values based on expressions with default

> [[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 3 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col a | polars replace [ 1 ] [ 10 ] -- default ( polars col a | polars max | $in * 100 ) -- strict ) | polars collect ╭───┬─────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ 1 │ 10 │ │ 2 │ 300 │ │ 3 │ 300 │ ╰───┴─────╯

Replace column with different values based on expressions with default

> [[ a ]; [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 2 ] [ 3 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col a | polars replace [ 1 ] [ 10 ] -- default ( polars col a | polars max | $in * 100 ) -- strict -- return-dtype str ) | polars collect ╭───┬─────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 10 │ │ 1 │ 10 │ │ 2 │ 300 │ │ 3 │ 300 │ ╰───┴─────╯

Replace column with different values using a record