polars replace for expression

Create an expression that replaces old values with new values

This command requires a plugin

The polars replace command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars replace {flags} (old) (new)

Flags

  • --strict, -s: Require that all values must be replaced or throw an error (ignored if old or new are expressions).
  • --default, -d {any}: Set values that were not replaced to this value. If no default is specified, (default), an error is raised if any values were not replaced. Accepts expression input. Non-expression inputs are parsed as literals.
  • --return-dtype, -t {string}: Data type of the resulting expression. If set to null (default), the data type is determined automatically based on the other inputs.

Parameters

  • old: Values to be replaced
  • new: Values to replace by

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Replace column with different values of same type

> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [2]]
                | polars into-df
                | polars select (polars col a | polars replace [1 2] [10 20])
                | polars collect
╭───┬────╮
 # │ a  │
├───┼────┤
 0 10
 1 10
 2 20
 3 20
╰───┴────╯

Replace column with different values of another type

> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [2]]
                | polars into-df
                | polars select (polars col a | polars replace [1 2] [a b] --strict)
                | polars collect
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 a
 1 a
 2 b
 3 b
╰───┴───╯

Replace column with different values based on expressions (cannot be used with strict)

> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [2]]
                | polars into-df
                | polars select (polars col a | polars replace [(polars col a | polars max)] [(polars col a | polars max | $in + 5)])
                | polars collect
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 1
 2 7
 3 7
╰───┴───╯

Replace column with different values based on expressions with default

> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [3]]
                | polars into-df
                | polars select (polars col a | polars replace [1] [10] --default (polars col a | polars max | $in * 100) --strict)
                | polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
 # │  a  │
├───┼─────┤
 0  10
 1  10
 2 300
 3 300
╰───┴─────╯

Replace column with different values based on expressions with default

> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [3]]
                | polars into-df
                | polars select (polars col a | polars replace [1] [10] --default (polars col a | polars max | $in * 100) --strict --return-dtype str)
                | polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
 # │  a  │
├───┼─────┤
 0 10
 1 10
 2 300
 3 300
╰───┴─────╯

Replace column with different values using a record

> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [2]]
                | polars into-df
                | polars select (polars col a | polars replace {1: a, 2: b} --strict --return-dtype str)
                | polars collect
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 a
 1 a
 2 b
 3 b
╰───┴───╯