polars replace for expression
Create an expression that replaces old values with new values
This command requires a plugin
The
polars replace command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars replace {flags} (old) (new)
Flags
--strict, -s: Require that all values must be replaced or throw an error (ignored if
oldor
neware expressions).
--default, -d {any}: Set values that were not replaced to this value. If no default is specified, (default), an error is raised if any values were not replaced. Accepts expression input. Non-expression inputs are parsed as literals.
--return-dtype, -t {string}: Data type of the resulting expression. If set to
null(default), the data type is determined automatically based on the other inputs.
Parameters
old: Values to be replaced
new: Values to replace by
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Replace column with different values of same type
> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [2]]
| polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars replace [1 2] [10 20])
| polars collect
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ 10 │
│ 1 │ 10 │
│ 2 │ 20 │
│ 3 │ 20 │
╰───┴────╯
Replace column with different values of another type
> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [2]]
| polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars replace [1 2] [a b] --strict)
| polars collect
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ a │
│ 1 │ a │
│ 2 │ b │
│ 3 │ b │
╰───┴───╯
Replace column with different values based on expressions (cannot be used with strict)
> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [2]]
| polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars replace [(polars col a | polars max)] [(polars col a | polars max | $in + 5)])
| polars collect
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 7 │
│ 3 │ 7 │
╰───┴───╯
Replace column with different values based on expressions with default
> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [3]]
| polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars replace [1] [10] --default (polars col a | polars max | $in * 100) --strict)
| polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 10 │
│ 1 │ 10 │
│ 2 │ 300 │
│ 3 │ 300 │
╰───┴─────╯
Replace column with different values based on expressions with default
> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [3]]
| polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars replace [1] [10] --default (polars col a | polars max | $in * 100) --strict --return-dtype str)
| polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 10 │
│ 1 │ 10 │
│ 2 │ 300 │
│ 3 │ 300 │
╰───┴─────╯
Replace column with different values using a record
> [[a]; [1] [1] [2] [2]]
| polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars replace {1: a, 2: b} --strict --return-dtype str)
| polars collect
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ a │
│ 1 │ a │
│ 2 │ b │
│ 3 │ b │
╰───┴───╯