polars reverse for dataframe

Reverses the LazyFrame

This command requires a plugin

The polars reverse command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars reverse {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Reverses the dataframe.

> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars reverse
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 2 2
 1 4 2
 2 6 2
╰───┴───┴───╯