polars reverse for dataframe
Reverses the LazyFrame
This command requires a plugin
The
polars reverse command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars reverse {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Reverses the dataframe.
> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars reverse
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 2 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 6 │ 2 │
╰───┴───┴───╯