polars rolling for dataframe

Rolling calculation for a series.

This command requires a plugin

The polars rolling command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars rolling {flags} (type) (window)

Parameters

  • type: rolling operation
  • window: Window size for rolling

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Rolling sum for a series

> [1 2 3 4 5] | polars into-df | polars rolling sum 2 | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬───────────────╮
 # │ 0_rolling_sum │
├───┼───────────────┤
 0             3
 1             5
 2             7
 3             9
╰───┴───────────────╯

Rolling max for a series

> [1 2 3 4 5] | polars into-df | polars rolling max 2 | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬───────────────╮
 # │ 0_rolling_max │
├───┼───────────────┤
 0             2
 1             3
 2             4
 3             5
╰───┴───────────────╯