polars rolling for dataframe
Rolling calculation for a series.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars rolling command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars rolling {flags} (type) (window)
Parameters
type: rolling operation
window: Window size for rolling
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Rolling sum for a series
> [1 2 3 4 5] | polars into-df | polars rolling sum 2 | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ # │ 0_rolling_sum │
├───┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ 3 │
│ 1 │ 5 │
│ 2 │ 7 │
│ 3 │ 9 │
╰───┴───────────────╯
Rolling max for a series
> [1 2 3 4 5] | polars into-df | polars rolling max 2 | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬───────────────╮
│ # │ 0_rolling_max │
├───┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │
│ 2 │ 4 │
│ 3 │ 5 │
╰───┴───────────────╯