polars sample for dataframe

Create sample dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars sample command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars sample {flags}

Flags

  • --n-rows, -n {int}: number of rows to be taken from dataframe
  • --fraction, -f {number}: fraction of dataframe to be taken
  • --seed, -s {number}: seed for the selection
  • --replace, -e: sample with replace
  • --shuffle, -u: shuffle sample

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Sample rows from dataframe

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars sample --n-rows 1

Shows sample row using fraction and replace

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4] [5 6]] | polars into-df | polars sample --fraction 0.5 --replace

Shows sample row using using predefined seed 1

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4] [5 6]] | polars into-df | polars sample --seed 1 --n-rows 1
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 5 6
╰───┴───┴───╯