polars sample for dataframe
Create sample dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars sample command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars sample {flags}
Flags
--n-rows, -n {int}: number of rows to be taken from dataframe
--fraction, -f {number}: fraction of dataframe to be taken
--seed, -s {number}: seed for the selection
--replace, -e: sample with replace
--shuffle, -u: shuffle sample
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Sample rows from dataframe
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars sample --n-rows 1
Shows sample row using fraction and replace
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4] [5 6]] | polars into-df | polars sample --fraction 0.5 --replace
Shows sample row using using predefined seed 1
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4] [5 6]] | polars into-df | polars sample --seed 1 --n-rows 1
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 5 │ 6 │
╰───┴───┴───╯