polars save for lazyframe

Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).

This command requires a plugin The polars save command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars save {flags} (path)

--type, -t {string} : File type: csv, json, parquet, arrow/ipc. If omitted, derive from file extension

: File type: csv, json, parquet, arrow/ipc. If omitted, derive from file extension --avro-compression {string} : Compression for avro supports deflate or snappy

: Compression for avro supports deflate or snappy --csv-delimiter {string} : file delimiter character

: file delimiter character --csv-no-header : Indicates to exclude a header row for CSV files.

path : Path or cloud url to write to

input output any string

Performs a streaming collect and save the output to the specified file

> [[ a b ];[ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-lazy | polars save test.parquet

Saves dataframe to parquet file

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars save test.parquet

Saves dataframe to arrow file

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars save test.arrow

Saves dataframe to NDJSON file

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars save test.ndjson

Saves dataframe to avro file

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars save test.avro

Saves dataframe to CSV file

> [[ a b ]; [ 1 2 ] [ 3 4 ]] | polars into-df | polars save test.csv

Saves dataframe to CSV file using other delimiter