polars schema for dataframe
Show schema for a dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars schema command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars schema {flags}
Flags
--datatype-list, -l: creates a lazy dataframe
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|record
Examples
Dataframe schema
> [[a b]; [1 "foo"] [3 "bar"]] | polars into-df | polars schema
╭───┬─────╮
│ a │ i64 │
│ b │ str │
╰───┴─────╯