polars schema for dataframe

Show schema for a dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars schema command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars schema {flags}

Flags

  • --datatype-list, -l: creates a lazy dataframe

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anyrecord

Examples

Dataframe schema

> [[a b]; [1 "foo"] [3 "bar"]] | polars into-df | polars schema
╭───┬─────╮
 a i64
 b str
╰───┴─────╯