polars select for lazyframe
Selects columns from lazyframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars select command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars select {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: Expression(s) that define the column selection
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Select a column from the dataframe
> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars select a
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 6 │
│ 1 │ 4 │
│ 2 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯
Select a column from a dataframe using a record
> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars select {c: ((polars col a) * 2)}
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ c │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ 12 │
│ 1 │ 8 │
│ 2 │ 4 │
╰───┴────╯
Select a column from a dataframe using a mix of expressions and record of expressions
> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars select a b {c: ((polars col a) ** 2)}
╭───┬───┬───┬────╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │
├───┼───┼───┼────┤
│ 0 │ 6 │ 2 │ 36 │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 2 │ 16 │
│ 2 │ 2 │ 2 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───┴────╯