polars selector alpha for expression

Select all columns with alphabetic names (eg: only letters). Matching column names cannot contain *any* non-alphabetic characters. Note that the definition of "alphabetic" consists of all valid Unicode alphabetic characters by default; this can be changed by setting `--ascii-only`.

> polars selector alpha {flags}

--ascii-only, -a : Indicate whether to consider only ASCII alphabetic characters, or the full Unicode range of valid letters (accented, idiographic, etc).

: Indicate whether to consider only ASCII alphabetic characters, or the full Unicode range of valid letters (accented, idiographic, etc). --ignore-spaces, -s : Indicate whether to ignore the presence of spaces in column names; if so, only the other (non-space) characters are considered.

input output any polars_selector

Select columns with alphabetic names; note that accented characters and kanji are recognised as alphabetic here.

> { "no1" : [ 100 , 200 , 300 ], "café" : [ "espresso" , "latte" , "mocha" ], "t or f" : [ true , false , null ], "hmm" : [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ], "都市" : [ "東京" , "大阪" , "京都" ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector alpha ) | polars sort-by café hmm 都市 | polars collect ╭───┬──────────┬─────┬──────╮ │ # │ café │ hmm │ 都市 │ ├───┼──────────┼─────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ espresso │ aaa │ 東京 │ │ 1 │ latte │ bbb │ 大阪 │ │ 2 │ mocha │ ccc │ 京都 │ ╰───┴──────────┴─────┴──────╯

Constrain the definition of "alphabetic" to ASCII characters only.

> { "no1" : [ 100 , 200 , 300 ], "café" : [ "espresso" , "latte" , "mocha" ], "t or f" : [ true , false , null ], "hmm" : [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ], "都市" : [ "東京" , "大阪" , "京都" ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector alpha -- ascii-only ) | polars collect ╭───┬─────╮ │ # │ hmm │ ├───┼─────┤ │ 0 │ aaa │ │ 1 │ bbb │ │ 2 │ ccc │ ╰───┴─────╯

Constrain the definition of "alphabetic" to ASCII characters only and ignore whitespace.

> { "no1" : [ 100 , 200 , 300 ], "café" : [ "espresso" , "latte" , "mocha" ], "t or f" : [ true , false , null ], "hmm" : [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ], "都市" : [ "東京" , "大阪" , "京都" ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector alpha -- ascii-only -- ignore-spaces ) | polars sort-by "t or f" hmm | polars collect ╭───┬────────┬─────╮ │ # │ t or f │ hmm │ ├───┼────────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ │ ccc │ │ 1 │ false │ bbb │ │ 2 │ true │ aaa │ ╰───┴────────┴─────╯

Select all columns except for those with alphabetic names.

> { "no1" : [ 100 , 200 , 300 ], "café" : [ "espresso" , "latte" , "mocha" ], "t or f" : [ true , false , null ], "hmm" : [ "aaa" , "bbb" , "ccc" ], "都市" : [ "東京" , "大阪" , "京都" ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector alpha | polars selector not ) | polars sort-by no1 "t or f" | polars collect ╭───┬─────┬────────╮ │ # │ no1 │ t or f │ ├───┼─────┼────────┤ │ 0 │ 100 │ true │ │ 1 │ 200 │ false │ │ 2 │ 300 │ │ ╰───┴─────┴────────╯

Select all columns except for those with alphabetic names and do not have spaces.