polars selector alphanumeric for expression
Select all columns with alphanumeric names (eg: only letters). Matching column names cannot contain *any* non-alphanumeric characters. Note that the definition of "alphanumeric" consists of all valid Unicode alphanumeric characters by default; this can be changed by setting `ascii_only=true`.
Signature
> polars selector alphanumeric {flags}
Flags
--ascii-only, -a: Indicate whether to consider only ASCII alphanumeric characters, or the full Unicode range of valid letters (accented, idiographic, etc).
--ignore-spaces, -s: Indicate whether to ignore the presence of spaces in column names; if so, only the other (non-space) characters are considered.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|polars_selector
Examples
Select columns with alphanumeric names.
>
{
"1st_col": [100, 200, 300],
"flagged": [true, false, true],
"00prefix": ["01:aa", "02:bb", "03:cc"],
"last col": ["x", "y", "z"],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns |
polars select (polars selector alphanumeric) |
polars sort-by 00prefix flagged |
polars collect
╭───┬─────────┬──────────╮
│ # │ flagged │ 00prefix │
├───┼─────────┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ true │ 01:aa │
│ 1 │ false │ 02:bb │
│ 2 │ true │ 03:cc │
╰───┴─────────┴──────────╯
Select columns with alphanumeric names ignoring spaces.
>
{
"1st_col": [100, 200, 300],
"flagged": [true, false, true],
"00prefix": ["01:aa", "02:bb", "03:cc"],
"last col": ["x", "y", "z"],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns |
polars select (polars selector alphanumeric --ignore-spaces) |
polars sort-by 00prefix 'last col' flagged |
polars collect
╭───┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────╮
│ # │ flagged │ 00prefix │ last col │
├───┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ true │ 01:aa │ x │
│ 1 │ false │ 02:bb │ y │
│ 2 │ true │ 03:cc │ z │
╰───┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────╯
Select all columns except for those with alphanumeric names.
>
{
"1st_col": [100, 200, 300],
"flagged": [true, false, true],
"00prefix": ["01:aa", "02:bb", "03:cc"],
"last col": ["x", "y", "z"],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns |
polars select (polars selector alphanumeric | polars selector not) |
polars sort-by '1st_col' 'last col' |
polars collect
╭───┬─────────┬──────────╮
│ # │ 1st_col │ last col │
├───┼─────────┼──────────┤
│ 0 │ 100 │ x │
│ 1 │ 200 │ y │
│ 2 │ 300 │ z │
╰───┴─────────┴──────────╯
Select all columns except for those with alphanumeric names, ignoring spaces.
>
{
"1st_col": [100, 200, 300],
"flagged": [true, false, true],
"00prefix": ["01:aa", "02:bb", "03:cc"],
"last col": ["x", "y", "z"],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns |
polars select (polars selector alphanumeric --ignore-spaces | polars selector not) |
polars collect
╭───┬─────────╮
│ # │ 1st_col │
├───┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ 100 │
│ 1 │ 200 │
│ 2 │ 300 │
╰───┴─────────╯