polars selector alphanumeric for expression

Select all columns with alphanumeric names (eg: only letters). Matching column names cannot contain *any* non-alphanumeric characters. Note that the definition of "alphanumeric" consists of all valid Unicode alphanumeric characters by default; this can be changed by setting `ascii_only=true`.

> polars selector alphanumeric {flags}

--ascii-only, -a : Indicate whether to consider only ASCII alphanumeric characters, or the full Unicode range of valid letters (accented, idiographic, etc).

: Indicate whether to consider only ASCII alphanumeric characters, or the full Unicode range of valid letters (accented, idiographic, etc). --ignore-spaces, -s : Indicate whether to ignore the presence of spaces in column names; if so, only the other (non-space) characters are considered.

input output any polars_selector

Select columns with alphanumeric names.

> { "1st_col" : [ 100 , 200 , 300 ], "flagged" : [ true , false , true ], "00prefix" : [ "01:aa" , "02:bb" , "03:cc" ], "last col" : [ "x" , "y" , "z" ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector alphanumeric ) | polars sort-by 00prefix flagged | polars collect ╭───┬─────────┬──────────╮ │ # │ flagged │ 00prefix │ ├───┼─────────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ true │ 01 :aa │ │ 1 │ false │ 02 :bb │ │ 2 │ true │ 03 :cc │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────────╯

Select columns with alphanumeric names ignoring spaces.

> { "1st_col" : [ 100 , 200 , 300 ], "flagged" : [ true , false , true ], "00prefix" : [ "01:aa" , "02:bb" , "03:cc" ], "last col" : [ "x" , "y" , "z" ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector alphanumeric -- ignore-spaces ) | polars sort-by 00prefix 'last col' flagged | polars collect ╭───┬─────────┬──────────┬──────────╮ │ # │ flagged │ 00prefix │ last col │ ├───┼─────────┼──────────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ true │ 01 :aa │ x │ │ 1 │ false │ 02 :bb │ y │ │ 2 │ true │ 03 :cc │ z │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────────┴──────────╯

Select all columns except for those with alphanumeric names.

> { "1st_col" : [ 100 , 200 , 300 ], "flagged" : [ true , false , true ], "00prefix" : [ "01:aa" , "02:bb" , "03:cc" ], "last col" : [ "x" , "y" , "z" ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector alphanumeric | polars selector not ) | polars sort-by '1st_col' 'last col' | polars collect ╭───┬─────────┬──────────╮ │ # │ 1st_col │ last col │ ├───┼─────────┼──────────┤ │ 0 │ 100 │ x │ │ 1 │ 200 │ y │ │ 2 │ 300 │ z │ ╰───┴─────────┴──────────╯

Select all columns except for those with alphanumeric names, ignoring spaces.