polars selector by-index for expression

Select columns by their index position. Supports negative indices (e.g., -1 for the last column).

> polars selector by-index {flags} ...rest

--not-strict : Allow out-of-range indices without error.

...rest : Column index positions to select (negative indices count from the end).

input output any polars_selector

Select first and third columns by index

> [[ a b c ]; [ 1 2 3 ] [ 4 5 6 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars selector by-index 0 2 ) | polars collect ╭───┬───┬───╮ │ # │ a │ c │ ├───┼───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ 3 │ │ 1 │ 4 │ 6 │ ╰───┴───┴───╯

Select the last column using a negative index