polars selector by-name for expression

Creates a selector that selects columns by name.

Signature

> polars selector by-name {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: Names of columns to select

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_selector

Examples

Create a selector for columns by name

> polars selector by-name foo bar

Add 10 to specific columns using with-column

> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars with-column ((polars selector by-name a c) + 10)
                    | polars collect
╭───┬────┬───┬────╮
 # │ a  │ b │ c  │
├───┼────┼───┼────┤
 0 11 2 13
 1 14 5 16
╰───┴────┴───┴────╯