polars selector datetime for expression

Select all datetime columns. Optionally filter by time unit (ns, us, ms) and/or timezone.

Signature

> polars selector datetime {flags}

Flags

  • --time-unit {list<string>}: Filter by time unit(s): ns (nanoseconds), us (microseconds), ms (milliseconds).
  • --time-zone {list<string>}: Filter by timezone(s). Use "*" to match any set timezone, or "unset" to match columns without a timezone.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_selector

Examples

Create a selector for all datetime columns

> polars selector datetime

Create a selector for nanosecond or microsecond datetime columns

> polars selector datetime --time-unit [ns us]

Create a selector for nanosecond datetime columns with UTC timezone

> polars selector datetime --time-unit [ns] --time-zone [UTC]