polars selector datetime for expression

Select all datetime columns. Optionally filter by time unit (ns, us, ms) and/or timezone.

> polars selector datetime {flags}

--time-unit {list<string>} : Filter by time unit(s): ns (nanoseconds), us (microseconds), ms (milliseconds).

: Filter by time unit(s): ns (nanoseconds), us (microseconds), ms (milliseconds). --time-zone {list<string>} : Filter by timezone(s). Use "*" to match any set timezone, or "unset" to match columns without a timezone.

input output any polars_selector

Create a selector for all datetime columns

> polars selector datetime

Create a selector for nanosecond or microsecond datetime columns

> polars selector datetime -- time-unit [ ns us ]

Create a selector for nanosecond datetime columns with UTC timezone