polars selector ends-with for expression

Select columns that end with the given substring(s).

Signature

> polars selector ends-with {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: Select columns that end with the given substring(s).

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_selector

Examples

Match columns ending with a 'z'

> {
        "foo": ["x", "y"],
        "bar": [123, 456],
        "baz": [2.0, 5.5],
        "zap": [false, true],
    } |
    polars into-df --as-columns |
    polars select (polars selector ends-with z) |
    polars sort-by baz |
    polars collect
╭───┬──────╮
 # │ baz  │
├───┼──────┤
 0 2.00
 1 5.50
╰───┴──────╯

Match columns ending with either the letter 'z' or 'r'

> {
        "foo": ["x", "y"],
        "bar": [123, 456],
        "baz": [2.0, 5.5],
        "zap": [false, true],
    } |
    polars into-df --as-columns |
    polars select (polars selector ends-with z r) |
    polars sort-by bar baz |
    polars collect
╭───┬─────┬──────╮
 # │ bar │ baz  │
├───┼─────┼──────┤
 0 123 2.00
 1 456 5.50
╰───┴─────┴──────╯

Match columns ending with except the letter 'z'

> {
        "foo": ["x", "y"],
        "bar": [123, 456],
        "baz": [2.0, 5.5],
        "zap": [false, true],
    } |
    polars into-df --as-columns |
    polars select (polars selector ends-with z | polars selector not) |
    polars sort-by foo bar zap |
    polars collect
╭───┬─────┬─────┬───────╮
 # │ foo │ bar │  zap  │
├───┼─────┼─────┼───────┤
 0 x 123 false
 1 y 456 true
╰───┴─────┴─────┴───────╯