polars selector ends-with for expression
Select columns that end with the given substring(s).
Signature
> polars selector ends-with {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: Select columns that end with the given substring(s).
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|polars_selector
Examples
Match columns ending with a 'z'
> {
"foo": ["x", "y"],
"bar": [123, 456],
"baz": [2.0, 5.5],
"zap": [false, true],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns |
polars select (polars selector ends-with z) |
polars sort-by baz |
polars collect
╭───┬──────╮
│ # │ baz │
├───┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 2.00 │
│ 1 │ 5.50 │
╰───┴──────╯
Match columns ending with either the letter 'z' or 'r'
> {
"foo": ["x", "y"],
"bar": [123, 456],
"baz": [2.0, 5.5],
"zap": [false, true],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns |
polars select (polars selector ends-with z r) |
polars sort-by bar baz |
polars collect
╭───┬─────┬──────╮
│ # │ bar │ baz │
├───┼─────┼──────┤
│ 0 │ 123 │ 2.00 │
│ 1 │ 456 │ 5.50 │
╰───┴─────┴──────╯
Match columns ending with except the letter 'z'
> {
"foo": ["x", "y"],
"bar": [123, 456],
"baz": [2.0, 5.5],
"zap": [false, true],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns |
polars select (polars selector ends-with z | polars selector not) |
polars sort-by foo bar zap |
polars collect
╭───┬─────┬─────┬───────╮
│ # │ foo │ bar │ zap │
├───┼─────┼─────┼───────┤
│ 0 │ x │ 123 │ false │
│ 1 │ y │ 456 │ true │
╰───┴─────┴─────┴───────╯