polars selector ends-with for expression

Select columns that end with the given substring(s).

> polars selector ends-with {flags} ...rest

...rest : Select columns that end with the given substring(s).

input output any polars_selector

Match columns ending with a 'z'

> { "foo" : [ "x" , "y" ], "bar" : [ 123 , 456 ], "baz" : [ 2.0 , 5.5 ], "zap" : [ false , true ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector ends-with z ) | polars sort-by baz | polars collect ╭───┬──────╮ │ # │ baz │ ├───┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 2.00 │ │ 1 │ 5.50 │ ╰───┴──────╯

Match columns ending with either the letter 'z' or 'r'

> { "foo" : [ "x" , "y" ], "bar" : [ 123 , 456 ], "baz" : [ 2.0 , 5.5 ], "zap" : [ false , true ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector ends-with z r ) | polars sort-by bar baz | polars collect ╭───┬─────┬──────╮ │ # │ bar │ baz │ ├───┼─────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 123 │ 2.00 │ │ 1 │ 456 │ 5.50 │ ╰───┴─────┴──────╯

Match columns ending with except the letter 'z'