polars selector exclude for expression

Select all columns except those with the given name(s). This is the inverse of `polars selector by-name`.

> polars selector exclude {flags} ...rest

...rest : Column name(s) to exclude from the selection.

input output any polars_selector

Select all columns except 'a' and 'b'

> { "a" : [ 1.0 , 2.0 ], "b" : [ 3.0 , 4.0 ], "c" : [ 5 , 6 ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector exclude a b ) | polars collect ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ c │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 5 │ │ 1 │ 6 │ ╰───┴───╯

Select all columns except 'c'