polars selector last for expression

Creates a selector that selects the last column(s) by index.

Signature

> polars selector last {flags} (n)

Parameters

  • n: Number of columns to select from the end (default: 1)

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_selector

Examples

Create a selector for the last column

> polars selector last

Create a selector for the last 3 columns

> polars selector last 3

Create a new column from the last column using with-column

> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]]
                    | polars into-df
                    | polars with-column ((polars selector last) * 100 | polars as c_times_100)
                    | polars collect
╭───┬───┬───┬───┬─────────────╮
 # │ a │ b │ c │ c_times_100 │
├───┼───┼───┼───┼─────────────┤
 0 1 2 3         300
 1 4 5 6         600
╰───┴───┴───┴───┴─────────────╯