polars selector last for expression
Creates a selector that selects the last column(s) by index.
Signature
> polars selector last {flags} (n)
Parameters
n: Number of columns to select from the end (default: 1)
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|polars_selector
Examples
Create a selector for the last column
> polars selector last
Create a selector for the last 3 columns
> polars selector last 3
Create a new column from the last column using with-column
> [[a b c]; [1 2 3] [4 5 6]]
| polars into-df
| polars with-column ((polars selector last) * 100 | polars as c_times_100)
| polars collect
╭───┬───┬───┬───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ a │ b │ c │ c_times_100 │
├───┼───┼───┼───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ 300 │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 5 │ 6 │ 600 │
╰───┴───┴───┴───┴─────────────╯