Select all columns that match the given regex pattern.

> polars selector matches {flags} (pattern)

pattern : A valid regular expression pattern, compatible with the rust `regex crate https://docs.rs/regex/latest/regex/

input output any polars_selector

Match column names containing an 'a', preceded by a character that is not 'z'

> { "foo" : [ "x" , "y" ], "bar" : [ 123 , 456 ], "baz" : [ 2.0 , 5.5 ], "zap" : [ 0 , 1 ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector matches "[^z]a" ) | polars sort-by bar baz | polars collect ╭───┬─────┬──────╮ │ # │ bar │ baz │ ├───┼─────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 123 │ 2.00 │ │ 1 │ 456 │ 5.50 │ ╰───┴─────┴──────╯

Do not match column names ending in 'R' or 'z' (case-insensitively)