polars selector matches for expression

Select all columns that match the given regex pattern.

Signature

> polars selector matches {flags} (pattern)

Parameters

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_selector

Examples

Match column names containing an 'a', preceded by a character that is not 'z'

>
                {
                    "foo": ["x", "y"],
                    "bar": [123, 456],
                    "baz": [2.0, 5.5],
                    "zap": [0, 1],
                } |
                polars into-df --as-columns |
                polars select (polars selector matches "[^z]a") |
                polars sort-by bar baz |
                polars collect

╭───┬─────┬──────╮
 # │ bar │ baz  │
├───┼─────┼──────┤
 0 123 2.00
 1 456 5.50
╰───┴─────┴──────╯

Do not match column names ending in 'R' or 'z' (case-insensitively)

>
                {
                    "foo": ["x", "y"],
                    "bar": [123, 456],
                    "baz": [2.0, 5.5],
                    "zap": [0, 1],
                } |
                polars into-df --as-columns |
                polars select (polars selector matches "(?i)R|z$" | polars selector not) |
                polars sort-by foo zap |
                polars collect

╭───┬─────┬─────╮
 # │ foo │ zap │
├───┼─────┼─────┤
 0 x   0
 1 y   1
╰───┴─────┴─────╯