polars selector starts-with for expression

Select columns that start with the given substring(s).

> polars selector starts-with {flags} ...rest

...rest : Select columns that start with the given substring(s).

input output any polars_selector

Match columns starting with a 'b'

> { "foo" : [ 1.0 , 2.0 ], "bar" : [ 3.0 , 4.0 ], "baz" : [ 5 , 6 ], "zap" : [ 7 , 8 ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector starts-with b ) | polars sort-by bar baz | polars collect ╭───┬──────┬─────╮ │ # │ bar │ baz │ ├───┼──────┼─────┤ │ 0 │ 3.00 │ 5 │ │ 1 │ 4.00 │ 6 │ ╰───┴──────┴─────╯

Match columns starting with either the letter 'b' or 'z'