polars selector string for expression

Select all string columns. Use `--include-categorical` to also select categorical columns.

> polars selector string {flags}

--include-categorical, -c : Also include categorical columns in the selection.

input output any polars_selector

Select all string columns

> { "name" : [ "Alice" , "Bob" ], "age" : [ 30 , 25 ], "active" : [ true , false ], } | polars into-df -- as-columns | polars select ( polars selector string ) | polars collect ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ name │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ Alice │ │ 1 │ Bob │ ╰───┴───────╯

Create a selector for string and categorical columns