polars selector string for expression

Select all string columns. Use `--include-categorical` to also select categorical columns.

Signature

> polars selector string {flags}

Flags

  • --include-categorical, -c: Also include categorical columns in the selection.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_selector

Examples

Select all string columns

> {
    "name": ["Alice", "Bob"],
    "age": [30, 25],
    "active": [true, false],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns |
polars select (polars selector string) |
polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
 # │ name  │
├───┼───────┤
 0 Alice
 1 Bob
╰───┴───────╯

Create a selector for string and categorical columns

> polars selector string --include-categorical