polars selector unsigned-integer for expression

Select all unsigned integer columns.

Signature

> polars selector unsigned-integer {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anypolars_selector

Examples

Select all unsigned integer columns

> {
        "foo": ["x", "y"],
        "bar": [123, 200],
        "baz": [2.0, 5.5],
    } |
    polars into-df --as-columns -s {foo: str, bar: u8, baz: f32}|
    polars select (polars selector unsigned-integer) |
    polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
 # │ bar │
├───┼─────┤
 0 123
 1 200
╰───┴─────╯