polars selector unsigned-integer for expression
Select all unsigned integer columns.
Signature
> polars selector unsigned-integer {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|polars_selector
Examples
Select all unsigned integer columns
> {
"foo": ["x", "y"],
"bar": [123, 200],
"baz": [2.0, 5.5],
} |
polars into-df --as-columns -s {foo: str, bar: u8, baz: f32}|
polars select (polars selector unsigned-integer) |
polars collect
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ bar │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ 123 │
│ 1 │ 200 │
╰───┴─────╯