polars set-with-idx for dataframe

Sets value in the given index.

This command requires a plugin

The polars set-with-idx command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars set-with-idx {flags} (value)

Flags

  • --indices, -i {any}: list of indices indicating where to set the value

Parameters

  • value: value to be inserted in series

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Set value in selected rows from series

> let series = ([4 1 5 2 4 3] | polars into-df);
    let indices = ([0 2] | polars into-df);
    $series | polars set-with-idx 6 --indices $indices
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 6
 1 1
 2 6
 3 2
 4 4
 5 3
╰───┴───╯