polars set-with-idx for dataframe
Sets value in the given index.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars set-with-idx command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars set-with-idx {flags} (value)
Flags
--indices, -i {any}: list of indices indicating where to set the value
Parameters
value: value to be inserted in series
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Set value in selected rows from series
> let series = ([4 1 5 2 4 3] | polars into-df);
let indices = ([0 2] | polars into-df);
$series | polars set-with-idx 6 --indices $indices
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 6 │
│ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 6 │
│ 3 │ 2 │
│ 4 │ 4 │
│ 5 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯