polars set for dataframe
Sets value where given mask is true.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars set command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars set {flags} (value)
Flags
--mask, -m {any}: mask indicating insertions
Parameters
value: value to be inserted in series
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Shifts the values by a given period
> let s = ([1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars shift 2);
let mask = ($s | polars is-null);
$s | polars set 0 --mask $mask
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 0 │
│ 1 │ 0 │
│ 2 │ 1 │
│ 3 │ 2 │
│ 4 │ 2 │
╰───┴───╯