polars shape for dataframe
Shows column and row size for a dataframe.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars shape command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars shape {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Shows row and column shape
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars shape
╭───┬──────┬─────────╮
│ # │ rows │ columns │
├───┼──────┼─────────┤
│ 0 │ 2 │ 2 │
╰───┴──────┴─────────╯