polars shape for dataframe

Shows column and row size for a dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars shape command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars shape {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Shows row and column shape

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars shape
╭───┬──────┬─────────╮
 # │ rows │ columns │
├───┼──────┼─────────┤
 0    2       2
╰───┴──────┴─────────╯