polars shift for [dataframe or lazyframe](/commands/categories/dataframe or lazyframe.md)

Shifts the values by a given period.

This command requires a plugin The polars shift command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars shift {flags} (period)

--fill, -f {any} : Expression used to fill the null values (lazy df)

period : shift period

input output dataframe dataframe expression expression

> [ 1 2 2 3 3 ] | polars into-df | polars shift 2 | polars drop-nulls ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ 0 │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 1 │ │ 1 │ 2 │ │ 2 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Shifts the values by a given period, fill absent values with 0

> [ 1 2 2 3 3 ] | polars into-lazy | polars shift 2 -- fill 0 | polars collect ╭───┬───╮ │ # │ 0 │ ├───┼───┤ │ 0 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 0 │ │ 2 │ 1 │ │ 3 │ 2 │ │ 4 │ 2 │ ╰───┴───╯

Shift values of a column, fill absent values with 0