polars shift for [dataframe or lazyframe](/commands/categories/dataframe or lazyframe.md)

Shifts the values by a given period.

This command requires a plugin

The polars shift command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars shift {flags} (period)

Flags

  • --fill, -f {any}: Expression used to fill the null values (lazy df)

Parameters

  • period: shift period

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Shifts the values by a given period

> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-df | polars shift 2 | polars drop-nulls
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 2
 2 2
╰───┴───╯

Shifts the values by a given period, fill absent values with 0

> [1 2 2 3 3] | polars into-lazy | polars shift 2 --fill 0 | polars collect
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 0
 1 0
 2 1
 3 2
 4 2
╰───┴───╯

Shift values of a column, fill absent values with 0

> [[a]; [1] [2] [2] [3] [3]]
                    | polars into-lazy
                    | polars with-column {b: (polars col a | polars shift 2 --fill 0)}
                    | polars collect
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 0
 1 2 0
 2 2 1
 3 3 2
 4 3 2
╰───┴───┴───╯