polars slice for dataframe
Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars slice command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars slice {flags} (offset) (size)
Parameters
offset: start of slice
size: size of slice
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Create new dataframe from a slice of the rows
> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars slice 0 1
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
╰───┴───┴───╯