polars slice for dataframe

Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.

This command requires a plugin

The polars slice command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars slice {flags} (offset) (size)

Parameters

  • offset: start of slice
  • size: size of slice

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Create new dataframe from a slice of the rows

> [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df | polars slice 0 1
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
╰───┴───┴───╯