polars sort-by for lazyframe
Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).
This command requires a plugin
The
polars sort-by command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars sort-by {flags} ...rest
Flags
--reverse, -r {list<bool>}: Reverse sorting. Default is false
--nulls-last, -n: nulls are shown last in the dataframe
--maintain-order, -m: Maintains order during sort
Parameters
...rest: sort expression for the dataframe
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Sort dataframe by one column
> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 4] [4 1]] | polars into-df | polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 4 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 6 │ 2 │
╰───┴───┴───╯
Sort column using two columns
> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 1] [1 4] [2 4]] | polars into-df | polars sort-by [a b] -r [false true]
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 4 │
│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │
│ 2 │ 2 │ 4 │
│ 3 │ 6 │ 2 │
╰───┴───┴───╯