polars sort-by for lazyframe

Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).

This command requires a plugin

The polars sort-by command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars sort-by {flags} ...rest

Flags

  • --reverse, -r {list<bool>}: Reverse sorting. Default is false
  • --nulls-last, -n: nulls are shown last in the dataframe
  • --maintain-order, -m: Maintains order during sort

Parameters

  • ...rest: sort expression for the dataframe

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe

Examples

Sort dataframe by one column

> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 4] [4 1]] | polars into-df | polars sort-by a
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 4
 1 4 1
 2 6 2
╰───┴───┴───╯

Sort column using two columns

> [[a b]; [6 2] [1 1] [1 4] [2 4]] | polars into-df | polars sort-by [a b] -r [false true]
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 4
 1 1 1
 2 2 4
 3 6 2
╰───┴───┴───╯