polars std for dataframe

Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.

This command requires a plugin The polars std command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars std {flags}

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Std value from columns in a dataframe

> [[ a b ]; [ 6 2 ] [ 4 2 ] [ 2 2 ]] | polars into-df | polars std | polars collect ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ │ # │ a │ b │ ├───┼──────┼──────┤ │ 0 │ 2.00 │ 0.00 │ ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Std aggregation for a group-by