polars std for dataframe

Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.

This command requires a plugin

The polars std command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars std {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Std value from columns in a dataframe

> [[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-df | polars std | polars collect
╭───┬──────┬──────╮
 # │  a   │  b   │
├───┼──────┼──────┤
 0 2.00 0.00
╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Std aggregation for a group-by

> [[a b]; [one 2] [one 2] [two 1] [two 1]]
            | polars into-df
            | polars group-by a
            | polars agg (polars col b | polars std)
            | polars collect
            | polars sort-by a
╭───┬─────┬──────╮
 # │  a  │  b   │
├───┼─────┼──────┤
 0 one 0.00
 1 two 0.00
╰───┴─────┴──────╯