polars store-get for dataframe

Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.

This command requires a plugin

The polars store-get command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars store-get {flags} (key)

Parameters

  • key: Key of objects to get

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anydataframe
anyexpression

Examples

Get a stored object

> let df = ([[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df);
    polars store-ls | get key | first | polars store-get $in
╭───┬───┬───╮
 # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
 0 1 2
 1 3 4
╰───┴───┴───╯