polars store-get for dataframe
Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars store-get command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars store-get {flags} (key)
Parameters
key: Key of objects to get
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|dataframe
|any
|expression
Examples
Get a stored object
> let df = ([[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df);
polars store-ls | get key | first | polars store-get $in
╭───┬───┬───╮
│ # │ a │ b │
├───┼───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
│ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
╰───┴───┴───╯