polars store-rm for dataframe
Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars store-rm command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars store-rm {flags} ...rest
Parameters
...rest: Keys of objects to remove
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|any
|list<string>
Examples
Removes a stored
> let df = ([[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df);
polars store-ls | get key | first | polars store-rm $in