polars store-rm for dataframe

Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.

This command requires a plugin

The polars store-rm command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars store-rm {flags} ...rest

Parameters

  • ...rest: Keys of objects to remove

Input/output types:

inputoutput
anylist<string>

Examples

Removes a stored

> let df = ([[a b];[1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df);
    polars store-ls | get key | first | polars store-rm $in