polars str-join for dataframe
Concatenates strings within a column or dataframes
This command requires a plugin
The
polars str-join command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars str-join {flags} (other)
Flags
--delimiter, -d {string}: Delimiter to join strings within an expression. Other dataframe when used with a dataframe.
--ignore-nulls, -n: Ignore null values. Only available when used as an expression.
Parameters
other: Other dataframe with a single series of strings to be concatenated. Required when used with a dataframe, ignored when used as an expression.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Join strings in a column
> [[a]; [abc] [abc] [abc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-join -d ',') | polars collect
╭───┬─────────────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ abc,abc,abc │
╰───┴─────────────╯
StrJoin strings across two series
> let other = ([za xs cd] | polars into-df);
[abc abc abc] | polars into-df | polars str-join $other
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ abcza │
│ 1 │ abcxs │
│ 2 │ abccd │
╰───┴───────╯