polars str-lengths for dataframe
Get lengths of all strings.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars str-lengths command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars str-lengths {flags}
Flags
--bytes, -b: Get the length in bytes instead of chars.
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Returns string lengths for a column
> [[a]; [a] [ab] [abc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-lengths) | polars collect
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯
Returns string lengths
> [a ab abc] | polars into-df | polars str-lengths
╭───┬───╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
│ 0 │ 1 │
│ 1 │ 2 │
│ 2 │ 3 │
╰───┴───╯