polars str-lengths for dataframe

Get lengths of all strings.

This command requires a plugin

The polars str-lengths command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars str-lengths {flags}

Flags

  • --bytes, -b: Get the length in bytes instead of chars.

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Returns string lengths for a column

> [[a]; [a] [ab] [abc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-lengths) | polars collect
╭───┬───╮
 # │ a │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
╰───┴───╯

Returns string lengths

> [a ab abc] | polars into-df | polars str-lengths
╭───┬───╮
 # │ 0 │
├───┼───┤
 0 1
 1 2
 2 3
╰───┴───╯