polars str-replace-all for dataframe

Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.

This command requires a plugin

The polars str-replace-all command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars str-replace-all {flags}

Flags

  • --pattern, -p {string}: Regex pattern to be matched
  • --replace, -r {string}: replacing string

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Replaces string in a column

> [[a]; [abac] [abac] [abac]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-replace-all --pattern a --replace A) | polars collect
╭───┬──────╮
 # │  a   │
├───┼──────┤
 0 AbAc
 1 AbAc
 2 AbAc
╰───┴──────╯

Replaces string

> [abac abac abac] | polars into-df | polars str-replace-all --pattern a --replace A
╭───┬──────╮
 # │  0   │
├───┼──────┤
 0 AbAc
 1 AbAc
 2 AbAc
╰───┴──────╯