polars str-replace-all for dataframe
Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars str-replace-all command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars str-replace-all {flags}
Flags
--pattern, -p {string}: Regex pattern to be matched
--replace, -r {string}: replacing string
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
|expression
|expression
Examples
Replaces string in a column
> [[a]; [abac] [abac] [abac]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-replace-all --pattern a --replace A) | polars collect
╭───┬──────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼──────┤
│ 0 │ AbAc │
│ 1 │ AbAc │
│ 2 │ AbAc │
╰───┴──────╯
Replaces string
> [abac abac abac] | polars into-df | polars str-replace-all --pattern a --replace A
╭───┬──────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼──────┤
│ 0 │ AbAc │
│ 1 │ AbAc │
│ 2 │ AbAc │
╰───┴──────╯