polars str-replace for dataframe

Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.

This command requires a plugin

The polars str-replace command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars str-replace {flags}

Flags

  • --pattern, -p {string}: Regex pattern to be matched
  • --replace, -r {string}: replacing string

Input/output types:

inputoutput
dataframedataframe
expressionexpression

Examples

Replaces string in column

> [[a]; [abc] [abcabc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-replace --pattern ab --replace AB) | polars collect
╭───┬────────╮
 # │   a    │
├───┼────────┤
 0 ABc
 1 ABcabc
╰───┴────────╯

Replaces string

> [abc abc abc] | polars into-df | polars str-replace --pattern ab --replace AB
╭───┬─────╮
 # │  0  │
├───┼─────┤
 0 ABc
 1 ABc
 2 ABc
╰───┴─────╯