polars str-replace for dataframe
Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars str-replace command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars str-replace {flags}
Flags
--pattern, -p {string}: Regex pattern to be matched
--replace, -r {string}: replacing string
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|dataframe
|dataframe
|expression
|expression
Examples
Replaces string in column
> [[a]; [abc] [abcabc]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-replace --pattern ab --replace AB) | polars collect
╭───┬────────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼────────┤
│ 0 │ ABc │
│ 1 │ ABcabc │
╰───┴────────╯
Replaces string
> [abc abc abc] | polars into-df | polars str-replace --pattern ab --replace AB
╭───┬─────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼─────┤
│ 0 │ ABc │
│ 1 │ ABc │
│ 2 │ ABc │
╰───┴─────╯