polars str-slice for dataframe

Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.

This command requires a plugin

The polars str-slice command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars str-slice {flags} (start)

Flags

  • --length, -l {int}: optional length

Parameters

  • start: start of slice

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Creates slices from the strings in a specified column

> [[a]; [abcded] [abc321] [abc123]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-slice 1 --length 2) | polars collect
╭───┬────╮
 # │ a  │
├───┼────┤
 0 bc
 1 bc
 2 bc
╰───┴────╯

Creates slices from the strings

> [abcded abc321 abc123] | polars into-df | polars str-slice 1 --length 2
╭───┬────╮
 # │ 0  │
├───┼────┤
 0 bc
 1 bc
 2 bc
╰───┴────╯

Creates slices from the strings without length

> [abcded abc321 abc123] | polars into-df | polars str-slice 1
╭───┬───────╮
 # │   0   │
├───┼───────┤
 0 bcded
 1 bc321
 2 bc123
╰───┴───────╯