polars str-slice for dataframe
Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars str-slice command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars str-slice {flags} (start)
Flags
--length, -l {int}: optional length
Parameters
start: start of slice
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Creates slices from the strings in a specified column
> [[a]; [abcded] [abc321] [abc123]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col a | polars str-slice 1 --length 2) | polars collect
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ bc │
│ 1 │ bc │
│ 2 │ bc │
╰───┴────╯
Creates slices from the strings
> [abcded abc321 abc123] | polars into-df | polars str-slice 1 --length 2
╭───┬────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼────┤
│ 0 │ bc │
│ 1 │ bc │
│ 2 │ bc │
╰───┴────╯
Creates slices from the strings without length
> [abcded abc321 abc123] | polars into-df | polars str-slice 1
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ bcded │
│ 1 │ bc321 │
│ 2 │ bc123 │
╰───┴───────╯