polars str-slice for dataframe

Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.

This command requires a plugin The polars str-slice command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars str-slice {flags} (start)

--length, -l {int} : optional length

start : start of slice

input output expression expression dataframe dataframe

Creates slices from the strings in a specified column

> [[ a ]; [ abcded ] [ abc321 ] [ abc123 ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col a | polars str-slice 1 -- length 2 ) | polars collect ╭───┬────╮ │ # │ a │ ├───┼────┤ │ 0 │ bc │ │ 1 │ bc │ │ 2 │ bc │ ╰───┴────╯

Creates slices from the strings

> [ abcded abc321 abc123 ] | polars into-df | polars str-slice 1 -- length 2 ╭───┬────╮ │ # │ 0 │ ├───┼────┤ │ 0 │ bc │ │ 1 │ bc │ │ 2 │ bc │ ╰───┴────╯

Creates slices from the strings without length