polars str-split for dataframe

Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.

This command requires a plugin The polars str-split command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars str-split {flags} (expr)

expr : Separator expression

input output expression expression

Split the string by comma, then create a new row for each string