polars str-split for dataframe
Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars str-split command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars str-split {flags} (expr)
Parameters
expr: Separator expression
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Split the string by comma, then create a new row for each string
> [[a]; ["one,two,three"]] | polars into-df
| polars select (polars col a | polars str-split "," | polars explode)
| polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ a │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ one │
│ 1 │ two │
│ 2 │ three │
╰───┴───────╯