polars str-split for dataframe

Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.

This command requires a plugin

The polars str-split command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars str-split {flags} (expr)

Parameters

  • expr: Separator expression

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Split the string by comma, then create a new row for each string

> [[a]; ["one,two,three"]] | polars into-df
                | polars select (polars col a | polars str-split "," | polars explode)
                | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
 # │   a   │
├───┼───────┤
 0 one
 1 two
 2 three
╰───┴───────╯