polars str-strip-chars for dataframe

Strips specified characters from strings in a column

This command requires a plugin The polars str-strip-chars command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars str-strip-chars {flags} (pattern)

--start, -s : Strip from start of strings only

: Strip from start of strings only --end, -e : Strip from end of strings only

pattern : Characters to strip as either a string or polars expression

input output expression expression

Strip characters from both ends of strings in a column

> [[ text ]; [ "!!!hello!!!" ] [ "!!!world!!!" ] [ "!!!test!!!" ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col text | polars str-strip-chars "!" ) | polars collect ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ text │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ hello │ │ 1 │ world │ │ 2 │ test │ ╰───┴───────╯

Strip characters from both ends of strings in a column using an expression

> [[ text ]; [ "!!!hello!!!" ] [ "!!!world!!!" ] [ "!!!test!!!" ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col text | polars str-strip-chars ( polars lit "!" )) | polars collect ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ text │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ hello │ │ 1 │ world │ │ 2 │ test │ ╰───┴───────╯

Strip characters from end of strings in a column

> [[ text ]; [ "hello!!!" ] [ "world!!!" ] [ "test!!!" ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col text | polars str-strip-chars -- end "!" ) | polars collect ╭───┬───────╮ │ # │ text │ ├───┼───────┤ │ 0 │ hello │ │ 1 │ world │ │ 2 │ test │ ╰───┴───────╯

Strip characters from start of strings in a column