polars str-strip-chars for dataframe
Strips specified characters from strings in a column
This command requires a plugin
The
polars str-strip-chars command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars str-strip-chars {flags} (pattern)
Flags
--start, -s: Strip from start of strings only
--end, -e: Strip from end of strings only
Parameters
pattern: Characters to strip as either a string or polars expression
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Strip characters from both ends of strings in a column
> [[text]; ["!!!hello!!!"] ["!!!world!!!"] ["!!!test!!!"]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col text | polars str-strip-chars "!") | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ text │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ hello │
│ 1 │ world │
│ 2 │ test │
╰───┴───────╯
Strip characters from both ends of strings in a column using an expression
> [[text]; ["!!!hello!!!"] ["!!!world!!!"] ["!!!test!!!"]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col text | polars str-strip-chars (polars lit "!")) | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ text │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ hello │
│ 1 │ world │
│ 2 │ test │
╰───┴───────╯
Strip characters from end of strings in a column
> [[text]; ["hello!!!"] ["world!!!"] ["test!!!"]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col text | polars str-strip-chars --end "!") | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ text │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ hello │
│ 1 │ world │
│ 2 │ test │
╰───┴───────╯
Strip characters from start of strings in a column
> [[text]; ["!!!hello"] ["!!!world"] ["!!!test"]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col text | polars str-strip-chars --start "!") | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
│ # │ text │
├───┼───────┤
│ 0 │ hello │
│ 1 │ world │
│ 2 │ test │
╰───┴───────╯