polars str-strip-chars for dataframe

Strips specified characters from strings in a column

This command requires a plugin

The polars str-strip-chars command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars str-strip-chars {flags} (pattern)

Flags

  • --start, -s: Strip from start of strings only
  • --end, -e: Strip from end of strings only

Parameters

  • pattern: Characters to strip as either a string or polars expression

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Strip characters from both ends of strings in a column

> [[text]; ["!!!hello!!!"] ["!!!world!!!"] ["!!!test!!!"]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col text | polars str-strip-chars "!") | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
 # │ text  │
├───┼───────┤
 0 hello
 1 world
 2 test
╰───┴───────╯

Strip characters from both ends of strings in a column using an expression

> [[text]; ["!!!hello!!!"] ["!!!world!!!"] ["!!!test!!!"]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col text | polars str-strip-chars (polars lit "!")) | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
 # │ text  │
├───┼───────┤
 0 hello
 1 world
 2 test
╰───┴───────╯

Strip characters from end of strings in a column

> [[text]; ["hello!!!"] ["world!!!"] ["test!!!"]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col text | polars str-strip-chars --end "!") | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
 # │ text  │
├───┼───────┤
 0 hello
 1 world
 2 test
╰───┴───────╯

Strip characters from start of strings in a column

> [[text]; ["!!!hello"] ["!!!world"] ["!!!test"]] | polars into-df | polars select (polars col text | polars str-strip-chars --start "!") | polars collect
╭───┬───────╮
 # │ text  │
├───┼───────┤
 0 hello
 1 world
 2 test
╰───┴───────╯