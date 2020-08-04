polars strftime for dataframe
Formats date based on string rule.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars strftime command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars strftime {flags} (fmt)
Parameters
fmt: Format rule
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
|dataframe
|dataframe
Examples
Formats date column as a string
> let date = '2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime --timezone 'UTC';
let df = ([[a]; [$date]] | polars into-df);
let df2 = $df | polars with-column [(polars col a | polars strftime "%Y/%m/%d" | polars as b)] | polars collect;
$df2.b
╭───┬────────────╮
│ # │ b │
├───┼────────────┤
│ 0 │ 2020/08/04 │
╰───┴────────────╯
Formats date
> let dt = ('2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime --timezone 'UTC');
let df = ([$dt $dt] | polars into-df);
$df | polars strftime "%Y/%m/%d"
╭───┬────────────╮
│ # │ 0 │
├───┼────────────┤
│ 0 │ 2020/08/04 │
│ 1 │ 2020/08/04 │
╰───┴────────────╯