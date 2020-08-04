polars strftime for dataframe

Formats date based on string rule.

This command requires a plugin

The polars strftime command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars strftime {flags} (fmt)

Parameters

  • fmt: Format rule

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression
dataframedataframe

Examples

Formats date column as a string

> let date = '2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime --timezone 'UTC';
    let df = ([[a]; [$date]] | polars into-df);
    let df2 = $df | polars with-column [(polars col a | polars strftime "%Y/%m/%d" | polars as b)] | polars collect;
    $df2.b
╭───┬────────────╮
 # │     b      │
├───┼────────────┤
 0 2020/08/04
╰───┴────────────╯

Formats date

> let dt = ('2020-08-04T16:39:18+00:00' | into datetime --timezone 'UTC');
    let df = ([$dt $dt] | polars into-df);
    $df | polars strftime "%Y/%m/%d"
╭───┬────────────╮
 # │     0      │
├───┼────────────┤
 0 2020/08/04
 1 2020/08/04
╰───┴────────────╯