polars struct-json-encode for dataframe
Convert this struct to a string column with json values.
This command requires a plugin
The
polars struct-json-encode command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars struct-json-encode {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|expression
|expression
Examples
Encode a struct as JSON
> [[id person]; [1 {name: "Bob", age: 36}] [2 {name: "Betty", age: 63}]]
| polars into-df -s {id: i32, person: {name: str, age: u8}}
| polars select id (polars col person | polars struct-json-encode | polars as encoded)
| polars sort-by id
| polars collect
╭───┬────┬───────────────────────────╮
│ # │ id │ encoded │
├───┼────┼───────────────────────────┤
│ 0 │ 1 │ {"name":"Bob","age":36} │
│ 1 │ 2 │ {"name":"Betty","age":63} │
╰───┴────┴───────────────────────────╯