polars struct-json-encode for dataframe

Convert this struct to a string column with json values.

This command requires a plugin

The polars struct-json-encode command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

Signature

> polars struct-json-encode {flags}

Input/output types:

inputoutput
expressionexpression

Examples

Encode a struct as JSON

> [[id person]; [1 {name: "Bob", age: 36}] [2 {name: "Betty", age: 63}]]
                    | polars into-df -s {id: i32, person: {name: str, age: u8}}
                    | polars select id (polars col person | polars struct-json-encode | polars as encoded)
                    | polars sort-by id
                    | polars collect
╭───┬────┬───────────────────────────╮
 # │ id │          encoded          │
├───┼────┼───────────────────────────┤
 0  1 {"name":"Bob","age":36}   
 1  2 {"name":"Betty","age":63} 
╰───┴────┴───────────────────────────╯